Just when they returned from a mutual aid call in Vineyard Haven at about 7 pm Friday, West Tisbury firefighters redeployed to combat a chimney fire on New Lane. The chimney was “plugged solid,” according to West Tisbury Fire Chief Manuel Estrella III. Firefighters employed a hose with a special nozzle that shot mist as opposed to high pressure water, he said, and as a result, the chimney wasn’t damaged in extinguishing the fire.