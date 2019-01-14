Dog park work continues

The next step in creating a fenced-in dog park is underway in Tisbury at the John G. Rogers Memorial Dog Park.

Crews were at the park Monday clearing away trees and underbrush. Later this week, DPW director Ray Tattersall said he will be meeting with a fence contractor to determine the price of creating two enclosed areas — one for big dogs and a second one for little dogs.

Voters approved $20,000 in community preservation funds at last spring’s annual town meeting to pay for the dog park. In October, the area was staked out.

There are already trails through the woods that are used by dog walkers, but the fenced in areas would allow dogs to socialize.

The park is named for the town’s former animal control officer and the father of Tisbury selectman Jim Rogers.