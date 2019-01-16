Democrats elect new officers

The Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard, informally known as the M.V. Dems, on Saturday, Jan. 12, elected its new officers. They are Holly MacKenzie of Tisbury, chair; Carla Cooper of Edgartown, vice chair; Susanna Sturgis of West Tisbury, secretary; and Nicola Blake, also of West Tisbury, treasurer, according to a press release. All four will serve two-year terms.

“We’re looking forward to building a strong, inclusive, Democratic community here on the Island,” MacKenzie said. “Although this isn’t an election year, there is so much important work that needs to be done on the local, state, and national level.”

According to the release, the M.V. Dems’ goals include supporting and promoting local, state, and national Democratic candidates; educating, engaging, and informing voters about the Democratic platform and current issues; and encouraging and facilitating voter communication with public officials regardless of party affiliation.

The council meets at 9:30 am on the second Saturday of every month at the Howes House (Up-Island Council on Aging), 1042 State Road, West Tisbury. Most meetings feature speakers on important local, state, or national issues. All are welcome to attend. To find about upcoming meetings and other events, email democratsmv@gmail.com to get on the M.V. Dems mailing list.