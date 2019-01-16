Taking on plastic bottles

To the Editor:

We would like to thank both the Chilmark board of health and board of selectmen for helping us move forward on our plastic bottle bylaw. Thank you to the board of health for taking the time to meet with us (twice), and thank you to the board of selectmen for adding our bylaw to the town warrant. We have been learning so much throughout this process. We look forward to meeting with the public to discuss any issues on Thursday, Jan. 24, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the West Tisbury library.

Annemarie Ralph

Plastic Free MV