Vineyarders swim past Lions to clinch first .500 or better season

The MVRHS swim team traveled to Sandwich and beat St. John Paul II in a dual meet on Wednesday. The girls won 81-70 and the boys topped the Lions, 79-60. Both teams are 5-2, clinching at least a .500 record or better for the first time in the program’s history.

For the girls, Gabby Carr and Yayla DeChiara each won two individual events, with Carr taking the 200 freestyle (2:09.81) and 500 free (5:47.66), while DeChiara prevailed in the 200 individual medley (2:36.51) and 100 backstroke (1:09.80). Eleanor Hyland picked up another Vineyard win in the 50 free (30.76).

The girls swept the relays. DeChiara, Abigail Hammarlund, Lola Northrop and Hyland won the 200 medley (2:24.57); Hyland, Delilah Hammarlund, seventh-grader Olympia Hall and Carr touched first in the 200 free (2:02.41); and Carr, Jillian Pyden, Hall and DeChiara closed out the meet by winning the 400 free (4:46.04).

The Vineyard boys won just two individual events but their depth propelled them to victory. Oliver Dorr swam his best time ever to win the 200 individual medley (2:19.58) and took second in the 100 butterfly. Ruairi Mullin won the 100 free (57:01) and added a second place, personal best, in the 200 free. Dorr, Nicholas Lytle, Greg Clark and Mullin also gave the boys a win in the 200 free relay (1:56.70). Captain Ryan Laslovich (500 free), Greg Clark (50 free), Andrue Carr (100 back) and Jack Crawford (100 breast) each earned individual seconds on the day. The 200 free (Enrique Contreras, Crawford, Simon Hammarlund, and Noah Lawry) and 400 free (Dorr, Lytle, Clark and Mullin) relay teams also placed second for MV.