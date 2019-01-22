Davis to recommend new hires for SSA

Just one month after a consultant suggested staffing changes for the Steamship Authority, general manager Robert Davis will recommend the SSA board allow him to begin the hiring process at meeting today in Falmouth. The meeting is scheduled for 12:30 pm at SSA headquarters in Falmouth.

The SSA has still not scheduled a meeting on Martha’s Vineyard, where the decision to hire an outside consultant was pushed for after a series of mechanical breakdowns resulted in more than 500 trip cancellations in the first four months of 2018.

Last month, HMS Consulting recommended some sweeping changes for the authority based on its top-to-bottom review.

In his report to the board, Davis wrote that he is recommending that the SSA follow a key finding in the HMS report and hire a Health, Safety, Quality, and Environmental Protection Officer, which would implement management systems outside the operational chain of command “in order to avoid being conflicted with competing business interests.”

To meet another recommendation of HMS to come up with a strategic plan, Davis will suggest hiring a planner instead of spending $125,000 on an outside consultant. “The planner could also be an additional resource for studying numerous other projects that have consumed or otherwise would consume the time of the management staff, such as the feasibility of providing freight service from New Bedford and barging municipal solid waste from Martha’s Vineyard…,” Davis wrote. The planner could attempt to identify state or federal funding while working with the Island communities, he wrote.

Davis will ask the board to consider three alternatives, but will recommend hiring the Health, Safety, Quality and Environmental Protection director, as well as a director of marine operations, and a planner.

Davis will also make a pitch to keep the assistant port captain position. The position serves “great value” as a “liaison between our fleet personnel and the incoming port captain and director of marine operations,” Davis wrote.