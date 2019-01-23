Drawn to express herself on President Trump

A 13-year-old girl submitted this cartoon of President Donald Trump as the captain of the Titanic. Instead of the president’s constant refrain that there was “no collusion” with Russia, the captain states, “There was no collision.”

Simone McGraw is an eighth grader at Woodward Middle School on Bainbridge Island, Wash. She plays tennis and the violin, and is a Girl Scout. “I like art and travel,” she told The Times.

While this is her first cartoon, it fits with her hope to someday be an editor, journalist, or writer.

“My uncle, David, came up with the idea and, knowing my interest in the New Yorker, asked if I would draw it,” Simone told The Times.

The New Yorker may not have bitten, but we were happy to share Simone’s creative work. “I also live on a beautiful island, but I am looking forward to visiting Martha’s Vineyard this August.”