New England Watercolor Society exhibit features John Holladay

The New England Watercolor Society hosts its 2019 Signature Members Show at the Guild of Boston Artists on Newbury Street, Feb. 6 to March 3. Vineyard Haven resident John Holladay will be among 99 artists participating in this year’s show, and artist Jean Haines will be this year’s exhibition judge.

Visitors to the show will find expertly rendered traditional paintings of New England scenes, the release states. They’ll find “striking abstract paintings, edgy compositions, and challenging experiments with color and light that expand the capacities of the genre and carry the viewer into new territory.” According to the press release, many of the paintings on display offer evidence of remarkable powers of observation and innovation, and no single style dominates the exhibition.

The society traces its history to 1885, with such figures as John Singer Sargent, Childe Hassam, Nelly Littlehale Murphy, and Andrew Wyeth among its past members. Today the society has nearly 200 signature members, and an overall membership approaching 400.

For more information about the New England Watercolor Society’s 2019 Signature Members Show, visit newenglandwatercolorsociety.org.