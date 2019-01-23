Oak Bluffs: Keep the wood stove fed

The sudden, but not unexpected onset of below-freezing weather has changed our warm-weather routines over the past few days. Even those who are always reluctant to give in and admit it is time to exchange summer shorts for warm sweatpants have succumbed to more sensible clothing. My wind chimes on the porch outside my bedroom windows have been dancing to a continuous frantic tune throughout the past few nights. Keeping the wood stove fed with fuel has been a full-time job for everyone in the household, but its warmth comforts man and beast alike. And of course making bread and baking beans warm us up best of all.

But the birth of my seventh great-grandchild on Thursday last warmed everyone’s hearts. Noah James Gibson received a warm and loving reception from his parents Talia Rogers and John Gibson, and big brothers Isaiah and Eagan.

As always this time of year, news is “as scarce as hen’s teeth,” as my grandmother was fond of saying. The big news of the week was that magnificent total eclipse of the moon. It was described as a wolf moon and blood moon, but no name could do justice to the moon, which we were able to view as the inclement weather held off just long enough for us all to observe this rare event.

We send sincere condolences to the family and friends of retired Oak Bluffs Police Officer Jim Cage, who died over the past weekend.Jim served the town well for many years, and was a familiar figure from Rosebud Balloons, which he and his wife Susan operated for many years. Susan, we are so very sorry.

Although it is still January, we remind you that February is Black History Month, and the League of Women Voters invites you to a public event on Feb. 2 at the Oak Bluffs Public Library from 10 am to 1 pm. Joining the league as sponsors are the local chapters of the NAACP and the Association for the Study of African American Life. Guest speaker and Oak Bluffs resident Walter Colier will discuss his book, “Why Racism Persists: An Uncomfortable Truth.” This is a free event open to all, and refreshments will be served.

Our Oak Bluffs School PTO is hosting a spectacular fundraiser from 6:30 to 10 pm on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Loft/Pizza di Napoli in Oak Bluffs. There will be a huge silent auction, pizza buffet, live music, dancing, and more. Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 in advance. This is an over-21 event.

Our Oak Bluffs library is a great resource for activities for all ages. Tuesday, Jan. 29, is National Puzzle Day, so drop in and solve any of the many jigsaw puzzles. Bruce the Bear visits for story time on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 10:30. You can sing songs, read stories, and visit with Bruce at this children’s storytime event.

A reminder to please send your news items to me at meganislandmegan@comcast.net.

We send birthday smiles to Buddy deBettencourt, Michael Blake, Paul Buckley, and Holly Nadler on the 23rd, Joe Peters and Megan Klein on the 24th, Wayne Barrett, Julie Bettencourt, my grandson Eagan Gibson, and Madeline Alwardt on the 25th, Caroline Davey on the 27th, Michael Perry III on Jan. 29th, Mike Giordano and Jareck Peters on the 30th, and Bethany deBettencourt on the 31st.

Enjoy your week. Peace.