Taxpayers should know the costs

To the Editor:

The following letter is addressed to the taxpayers of Oak Bluffs.

Now that the Nov. 13 special town meeting has approved an article to repair/renovate the roof and HVAC systems of our grammar school, I think it would be instructive to review the very flawed sequence used to achieve the end result.

The cost of the project is $7,790,270, a mind-blowing amount. This will be paid for by issuing a multiyear bond issue, so there are also interest and bond issuing costs that will be added to the above figure.

Voters must also, therefore, approve a debt-exclusion ballot, which allows additional taxes to be assessed over the life of the loan.

This debt exclusion was presented on the April town election ballot, and it passed. By Department of Revenue wording, no amount is declared, so voters only knew the question was for school repairs and voted blind as to cost.

The first problem is selectmen chose to not place an article on the April 2018 annual town meeting warrant concerning this project. Therefore, there was no cost estimate provided, no opportunity for discussion, no full disclosure or transparency, and no debate.

How could those voting on the election ballot in April vote with the information needed for a wise decision? Would they have voted yes if they knew the cost figure? Who can know?

I was told at Town Hall that there was no article because they wanted a design first for an accurate cost. There was a design article on the annual town meeting warrant. But why not have the design approved in advance so the figures would be ready? Why have a premature election ballot question?

Second, no project of this magnitude should be voted at a special town meeting. Process matters.

Finally, I suggest this process of asking voters to approve debt exclusions before articles are presented with costs, etc., is unfair and undemocratic, and should not be continued in the future.

Therefore, voters should be cautious of approving any override if the cost is a mystery.

Also, I noticed that on the April election ballot, Question 1 asked for approval of blanket spending of $275,000. This was a permanent override, to be added to town taxes forever. My only problem is that the question was not identified as an override, and therefore some may have voted thinking it was only for one year. Previously, these questions had been identified. Words matter.

We depend on town officials to keep us fully informed so we can make good choices. We have a town we can be proud of.

Beverly Burke

Oak Bluffs