William Anderson Farrissey

William (“Will”) Anderson Farrissey, 27, died and passed from this earth on Jan. 22, 2019, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Will was born in Oak Bluffs on March 14, 1991. He was an avid dog lover and waterman. He was very comfortable while at sea or when working with his hands. He was well-known around the docks of Martha’s Vineyard. Will knew the true value of family, and kept several close friends. He had a quick wit and could really make people smile, while at times being either a teddy or a grizzly bear.

Will was often the center of a loving and loyal family and community. The Farrissey family would like to express their sincere love and appreciation to ALL who helped support Will and their family.

He leaves behind his mother, Katherine (Anderson) Farrissey, father Andrew, along with his brother Andrew, sister Colleen Farrissey Hickey and her husband Patrick. Additionally he is survived by his maternal grandparents Maureen (Fischer) and William Anderson. Will is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Nancy (McDonald) and Andrew Farrissey.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, Oak Bluffs; 508-693-1495. Visiting hours will be from 10 to 12:30 pm. Will’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 pm on Sunday, Jan. 27, at St. Augustine’s Church, 56 Franklin St., Vineyard Haven. He will be cremated afterward.

A reception will follow the Mass at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs on Vineyard Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Will Farrissey to the Portuguese-American Club, by mail to the Holy Ghost Association of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 2203, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.