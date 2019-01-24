Rotten balcony under repair at Hillside Village

A balcony at 60B Village Road, a collection of apartments at Hillside Village in Tisbury, is under repair after the Tisbury Building Department looked into its condition in October.

Island Elderly Housing maintenance director Greg Monka told The Times in October he planned to address the balcony problem in “10 days to two weeks.” Tisbury Building Department records show Monka received a building permit on Nov. 20, however work does not appear to have begun until January.

Repair work on multiple balconies was underway Wednesday. Charles Stutler Construction is listed as the contractor on the building permit. Monka and Island Elderly Housing executive director Dorothy Young could not immediately reach for comment on the work. Young did not return numerous calls about the balcony in October.

Tisbury Building Inspector Ken Barwick said it appears lack of maintenance led to the rotten condition of the balcony. Barwick said he advised Hillside Village to either barricade or lock the balcony door until the balcony could be repaired. In addition to the support, he said the railing was also decayed. He did not comment on the additional balcony work going on there and recommended speaking with Monka.