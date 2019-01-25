Veterans wouldn’t approve of concerts

To the Editor:

This August, at the height of our busiest season, Veterans Memorial Park is going to be sold to a group of off-Island promoters to hold rock concerts for three days.

This is not what the veterans had in mind when they made this park, and not what they intended for it to be used as when they gave it to the Town of Tisbury.

I live next to the park on Causeway Road, and see it enjoyed constantly by the people of this town for recreation. It has never been abused and is a joy to have in our neighborhood.

Now a promoter from someplace off-island wants to have 6,000 to 7,000 people each night to come to the park in the middle of August, with vendors and alcohol being served. This is not what this park was meant to be used for.

I have always been of the impression that our selectpeople were voted in to help us in times of need like this… if they won’t help us we have no recourse.

This is not right and there is nothing we can do about it.

Shirley Kennedy

Vineyard Haven