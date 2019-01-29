Even Tom Brady prefers grass

To the Editor:

In 2006, the New England Patriots tore up their natural grass surface at Gillette Stadium and replaced it with synthetic turf.

In 2016, Tom Brady, the all-time winningest quarterback in NFL history, stated that he’d rather go back to natural grass. “I think most players prefer grass,” Brady said. “And growing up, I played on all grass. I think it’s easier to land on the grass …” He added: “I think everybody would love a good grass surface to play on. That’d be great.”

I’ve heard the arguments against natural grass — coaches and players want to be able to practice on good fields, not fields full of holes and hardened bare spots that cause injury. That makes good sense to me.

However, when I dug a little deeper, I found that the reason for the poor state of the grass fields is simple (and a bit shameful). The fields were never properly maintained by the high school. There wasn’t enough money in the budget for proper maintenance.

But that was then and this is now.

On Feb. 5, the MVRHS will decide whether or not to move forward with a plastic field or natural grass. I hope they will do the right thing and move forward with natural grass playing fields.

Please allow our children to practice and play on natural grass fields, you know, the kind that the best NFL quarterback in history prefers.

Thomas Bena

Chilmark