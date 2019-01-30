Housing on M.V. 101: A primer on our crisis

We all are painfully aware we have a humongous housing crisis on Martha’s Vineyard. (“Webster’s” defines humongous as “extremely large.”) What causes this crisis, and what can we do to solve it?

Nary a week passes when I don’t receive a few calls from a friend, a child of a friend, a friend of a friend, or even a total stranger recommended by someone. More often than not, these reach-outs are seemingly born from my real estate activities and advocacy for myriad Vineyard housing pathways. To date, these conversations have included a fair representation of the Island’s socioeconomic spectrum — an Islander wisely planning ahead of a known lease expiration, another in need of a bigger house for an expanding family, most in immediate crisis to find year-round housing due to a myriad of reasons. Interesting to note, each is employed year-round, and most face the reality that finding housing they can afford precludes their continued living on the Vineyard.

Unless effective progress is made to address the crisis, our quality of life on the Vineyard will, very soon, become altered. No one needs a crystal ball to foretell, in just a few years, so many of the people who work on the Vineyard will arrive by boat in the morning and leave by boat in the evening. In sum, the myriad of good people who make our community work cannot afford or find housing on our Island. Is there anyone out there who thinks housing on Martha’s Vineyard is available and affordable? Of course not, because we have a humongous crisis.

So many of our friends, neighbors, and town and Vineyard officials have been doing yeoman’s work to combat this crisis. It is meaningful, appreciated, and helpful, but just nowhere near enough to provide significant relief for our crisis.

We are not unique, as many communities from Boston to San Francisco have a real housing problem. The critical difference is in most other communities, people can reside in less expensive outlying towns and readily commute to work. We are an Island, so that does not work very well for us. OK, so we all know we have a real problem, but just what really is affordable housing, why do we have this housing crisis, and what can we do about it?

Definition of affordable housing

First, contrary to so much you hear and read, there exists no universal definition of affordable housing. Some folks will say affordable housing costs should be based upon AMI (annual median income). Affordability is, they say, 70 percent or 80 percent or 100 percent, or even 120 percent, of AMI. The generally accepted factor is folks can pay 30 percent of that AMI, or whatever their gross annual income actually is, for housing.

We know the single person making $30,000 cannot afford Vineyard housing without some special discounted housing availability. Thus, they require affordable housing. What about the family of four with two incomes totaling $125,000? Guess what? This family can neither find nor afford appropriate Vineyard housing. Accordingly, they need affordable housing. Who are these people who cannot locate or afford housing? They are the town employee or the reporter for the newspaper or the policeman or the teacher or the nurse or doctor at the hospital or the clerk in the store, the server or chef in the restaurant, etc., etc., etc. We need housing for working people, the folks we rely upon to keep the wheels of our community going every day. The only universal definition of affordable housing is housing that home seekers across all income groups can afford. Simple, but oh so profoundly true.

Cause of our housing crisis

The real cause of our housing crisis is surprisingly simple. It is supply and demand. The MVC and six-town Vineyard study resulting in the recent Martha’s Vineyard Housing Production Plan 2018-2022 tells us, “Sixty-two percent of all housing units on Martha’s Vineyard are for seasonal or vacation use.” That means, of all the existing housing supply on the Vineyard, only 38 percent is available for year-round housing for the folks who work and live on our Island year-round. Is it any surprise we have a crisis because the 38 percent supply of housing is much lower than the demand? Fundamental economics tell us when available supply is low and demand is high, prices go up. Think of the children’s game of musical chairs. When you take away a chair, someone loses out.

Elements of our housing crisis

We need affordable housing, workforce housing, senior housing, empty-nester housing, and so much more, but these are only smaller parts of our housing crisis. What we desperately need is so very much more year-round housing.

Solution to our housing crisis

The solution is quite simple, at least conceptually. If we can substantially increase that 38 percent of available year-round housing supply while significantly diminishing the 62 percent number, housing that people can afford will become increasingly available. Our primary goal must be to dramatically increase the supply of reasonably priced year-round housing. Many will say the solution is not so simple. It is that simple. It is the manner and speed that we elect to affect an increase in this year-round supply that is complicated.

How can we solve our housing supply problem?

If every town and the MVC can cause new housing to have a permanent restriction requiring the housing will always remain among our year-round housing stock, we will be well on our way. If every developer of housing, even the single-home spec builder, will do the same, we can begin to really increase our year-round housing supply and effectively diminish our crisis. And the real catalyst will be if Vineyarders embrace the newly proposed Housing Bank at forthcoming town meetings, we will finally have an ongoing, reliable, and practical source of funds to really diminish our Vineyard housing crisis.

Robert Sawyer is the author of “Massachusetts Real Estate Principles, Practices and Law,” a real estate instructor, consultant, developer, and former county commissioner.