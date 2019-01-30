Standing up for the taxpayer

To the Editor:

In last week’s article about the Oak Bluffs selectmen and the representatives of the Housing Bank, selectman Brian Packish stood up for his town in two ways unusual for an Oak Bluffs selectman.

First, he focused on tax rate. Oak Bluffs has had either the highest or second highest tax rate on the Island for at least 30 years, largely because of its high contributions to Island-wide organizations and its low tax base. Tax rate disparity is damaging to the Island as a whole, because it is the elephant in every room where people work on Island-wide initiatives

Second, he barked back. He questioned whether any organization with private backers who don’t identify themselves has a right to advise the town on how to earmark revenues from any source whatsoever.

Municipal finance is such a complex business that most people, including selectmen, shy away from it.

Packish showed backbone.

Peter Palches

Oak Bluffs