Steamship posts employee salaries online

The Steamship Authority has posted six years of salaries on its website, a listing that details where its $36.6 million in payroll goes each year. The salaries alone top the operating budgets of each Island town. Edgartown’s current operating budget is $33.5 million.

More than 60 SSA employees earn more than $100,000 per year, with general manager Robert Davis topping the list at $175,000 per year. Before he retired in 2017, longtime general manager Wayne Lamson’s salary was $201,822 in 2016.

The newly posted records show the SSA paid $2.4 million in overtime in 2018.

The salary listings go back to 2013, when the SSA’s budget line for salaries was $30.2 million.

The SSA, along with other public authorities in Massachusetts, was criticized in an April 2018 report by the Boston Globe for keeping salaries at quasi-government authorities secret.

Sean Driscoll, a spokesman for the SSA, wrote in an email that the salaries were posted in response to a request from the public for 2018 employee earnings data. “This information is frequently sought and is clearly public record, so, in our ongoing efforts to be as transparent as possible about our operations, having it readily available to the public was a logical step,” he wrote.

To see the 2018 salaries, go to bit.ly/SSA2018pay.

Senior managers were told about the decision on Tuesday, the day the salaries went live, Driscoll wrote. The rest of the SSA employees are being informed of the decision on Wednesday through a company-wide memo from Davis.

“Please note that there is one glitch in the reports — the job descriptions are all current, and not necessarily reflective of the employee’s position for that specific year,” Driscoll wrote. “We are working on correcting that, and should have updated reports issued soon.”