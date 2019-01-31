Cape Cod 5 awards grant to Island Food Pantry

Cape Cod 5 is giving a $7,500 grant to the Island Food Pantry to support their work during the high-demand winter months.

The grant is part of $100,000 in collective grants the bank is giving out to local food pantries who see increased demand in the long winter months. The grant is an extension of bank’s support for those affected by the partial government shutdown. The bank will continue to collect food, toiletries, and baby care items at its banking centers.

“Cape Cod 5 has a history of supporting the work of the Island Food Pantry and their mission to ensure access to food for Island residents in need,” said Richard Leonard, regional president of Martha’s Vineyard for Cape Cod 5. “Especially during this time of increased need brought on by the government shutdown, we are pleased to continue this support with an accelerated and increased donation.”