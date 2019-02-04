High school committee votes for turf field

1 of 18

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Committee has chosen to go with a synthetic turf field.

After hearing from community members on both sides of the issue, the school committee decided to move forward with the plan proposed by consultant Chris Huntress to construct one synthetic turf field inside a resurfaced track, along with five grass athletic fields. The 5-4 vote mirrored how deeply divided the community is on the issue.

Huntress said at least one turf field is needed to meet the projected usage rates at the high school, which are too much for grass fields to accommodate.

According to Huntress, synthetic turf can accommodate three times the amount of usage of a normal grass field. Huntress said using one synthetic field in a rotation with other grass fields will reduce the daily wear and tear on the grass.

Based on Huntress Associates’ financial report, the plan that includes a synthetic turf field is $1 million cheaper than the all-grass alternative. The total cost of the project with the synthetic turf is $16.9 million, while the all-grass alternative would be $17.8 million.

Kris O’Brien, chairman of the school committee, recognized at the outset of the meeting that there are “impassioned community members on both sides.”

Superintendent Matt D’Andrea said he has read all correspondence to the committee and in the newspapers regarding the issue.

“This has been a difficult and challenging decision,” D’Andrea said. “Health and safety is the top priority.”

D’Andrea noted how much research has been put into the plan, and how entities like the MassDEP have given their unbiased input on the matter, while experts with Huntress Associates have also invested time and effort.

“This decision is in the best interest of the students,” D’Andrea said. “I recognize that everyone here is involved because they care about our Island community.”

The athletic fields at the high school have been a topic of debate for years. Some people on the Island insist that synthetic turf fields are the reasonable solution because they are cheaper and easier to maintain than grass fields. Some argue that synthetic playing surfaces are more durable as well.

Others are steadfast in their belief that grass fields are actually the cheaper and safer option, and that making students play on a plastic surface is irresponsible and possibly even dangerous.

In 2016, MV@Play was working with the high school to plan construction of a synthetic track and infield as the first phase of a three-phase project.

The school committee had already agreed on the plan, but MV@Play was referred to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) to present a development of regional impact.

During that time, another group called Vineyarders for Grass Fields offered a natural grass alternative to the school.

The group offered to fund a new track, upgrade the campus athletic fields, and provide ongoing maintenance to athletic fields Island-wide through a Permanent Endowment Fund called the Field Fund.

MV@Play decided to postpone its meeting with the commission in order to allow Vineyarders for Grass Fields a chance to vet their proposal and make sure it was viable.

Even though the school was still in a contract and license agreement with MV@Play, school officials worked toward an agreement with Vineyarders for Grass Fields in order to avoid contention at the commission. After the grass proposal was vetted, school officials decided to rescind their agreement with MV@Play and move ahead with the Field Fund.

But the Field Fund wanted to be sure there was a mutually agreed upon amount of time that the school would keep the agreement. After 6 months of negotiations, the school leaders responded, saying they could not legally be bound to the agreement.

Many members of the community commented on the divisiveness the process has caused over the years, and all agreed that something needs to be done.

Some folks against synthetic turf argued that the 90-page report released by Chris Huntress on Friday did not allow the public adequate time for review.

Kate DeVane told the committee the reason people are so divided is because people are not being able to have their voices heard. “I’m not loving the process, I don’t see a clear path to funding,” DeVane said. “Let’s put this on town warrant, it’s the best way to prevent a huge gaping scar after all this is over.”

Constance Messmer agreed, saying the decision should go before taxpayers if it is going to be community funded at all.

She also said the Island’s grass fields haven’t been cared for, therefore they haven’t been given a chance.

Co-founder of the Field Fund, Rebekah Thomson, noted the research done by Jerad Minnick on how synthetic turf fields cause an increase in temperature, toxicity, and number of injuries.

She said the Field Fund is totally committed to doing what it takes to support grass fields.

“We have the best aerators and seeders on the market,” she said.

Some longtime employees of the school advocated for synthetic turf fields, including football coach Donald Herman and athletic director Mark McCarthy.

McCarthy said because of the inability to remediate this issue, student athletes have “missed out on a season of quality fields.”

He said the fields are reserved for games only, and even with that restriction the fields are still overused.

“We can’t keep up with it anymore,” McCarthy said. “Only 190 hours per year, and even that is too much.”

McCarthy said turf is safer than grass when it comes to protecting students from injury, and could reduce concussion rates by 50 percent.

Members of the Field Fund were in attendance at the meeting to not only voice their concerns regarding synthetic turf, but to suggest only grass fields as a preferable alternative, both financially and in relation to public safety.