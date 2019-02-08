January, 2019 Do You Know winner and answers

Jamie Kageleiry (Stringfellow)
Gayle Stiller won the Do you know? contest with her correct answer on Jan. 7. This is Betty Honey; she remembers listening to the radio with her mother on the night Pearl Harbor was bombed. — MV Museum

The January contest was won by Gayle Stiller — who participates often, and is usually always right — with her correct answer of Betty Honey on Jan. 7.

