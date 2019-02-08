January, 2019 Do You Know winner and answers

January, 2019 Do You Know winner and answersBy Jamie Kageleiry (Stringfellow) - February 8, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Gayle Stiller won the Do you know? contest with her correct answer on Jan. 7. This is Betty Honey; she remembers listening to the radio with her mother on the night Pearl Harbor was bombed. — MV MuseumThe January contest was won by Gayle Stiller — who participates often, and is usually always right — with her correct answer of Betty Honey on Jan. 7. Jan. 2: Ken Debettencourt Jan. 3, Main Street, Vineyard Haven Jan. 4: Jamie Kageleiry (formerly Stringfellow) Gayle Stiller won the Do you know? contest with her correct answer on Jan. 7. This is Betty Honey; she remembers listening to the radio with her mother on the night Pearl Harbor was bombed. — MV Museum Jan. 8: Jeff Damon (aka Jeff Pratt) and Barbara Dacey. Jan. 9: David Damroth Jan. 10: Maria Danielson Jan. 11: Walter Delaney, former Aquinnah selectman. Jan. 14: Mrs. Terry Melchior and Margo Datz Jan. 15: Fairleigh Dickinson Jan. 16: Doug Dowling, 1988 Jan. 17: Jack Dario and Ed Clermont Jan. 18: Lucy Dahl Jan 22: Arnie and Priscilla Fischer Jan. 23: Robin and Jean DuPon Jan. 24: Jim and Yannie (?) Brooks Jan. 25: Betty DeCoteau Jan. 28: Mr. Davis, of Davis Plumbing Jan. 29: Dan Whiting and his terriers. Jan. 30: Dorothy West Jan. 31: The winter of 2003.