SSA communications were slow and ‘too reactive’

The Steamship Authority has released an independent review of its communications that the ferry service is “too reactive in its communications” and lacked a plan or the resources to implement one.

The report will be discussed at a meeting at the SSA’s Hyannis terminal Saturday at 9 am. The Steamship Authority is offering Vineyarders interested in going to the meeting a shuttle bus ride from Woods Hole to Hyannis and back.

The report comes more than a month after HMS Consulting released its top-to-bottom review of the Steamship Authority that called for sweeping changes. The only missing piece in that report was communications, which HMS outsourced.

The top-to-bottom review was ordered by the SSA’s board after a series of ferry fiascoes last spring, particularly in March, that included one serious mechanical failure that left passengers between Vineyard Haven and Woods Hole stranded at sea on St. Patrick’s Day into the early-morning hours of March 18.

The report is critical of how the SSA informed its passengers of problems saying that at times it was too much information and not timely enough.

“An examination of the public communications process in which the public was notified regarding service disruptions (cancellations, delays, and schedule updates) revealed the potential for breakdowns in the communications chain when messaging the public,” the report states.

The report also suggests the SSA do a better job using technology, something that has been added in recent months with Twitter and Facebook posts.

“Communications technology that is common and available throughout the marketplace was not being utilized and integrated, resulting in an exclusion of some end users,” the report states. “For example, available technologies that were not fully utilized include text/sms messaging, social media message sharing/linking. Other improvements regarding mobile applications and mobile-friendly websites that cater to specific audiences can be improved.”

And in perhaps the most damning portion of the report, the consultant criticizes the SSA for the signage — or lack of signs at its facilities to direct and inform passengers.

“The lack of proper signage causes significant passenger confusion or passengers who are simply uninformed,” the report states. “This results in passengers approaching front-line SSA employees at docks, ticketing terminals, and parking lots to answer basic questions. This adds to a poor guest experience but also places unnecessary burden on employees and makes them less efficient. While personal interaction is a critical aspect of all front-line employees, appropriate signage can decrease the burden and frustration significantly.”

According to the report, a perceived lack of transparency was caused by some of the delays in communicating information to the public and damaged the ferry service’s reputation. “Public confidence in the SSA has been eroded and a perceived lack of transparency exists,” the report states. “Although no evidence emerged that the SSA actively withheld information from the public it is clear that resources were primarily dedicated to understanding and resolving the operational issue at hand rather than communicating with the public in a timely manner. This was largely due to a poorly planned approach to public communication.”

The communications report is just 29 pages, much shorter than the overall report released in December. But the report cuts to the core of what the public was upset about with the ferry breakdowns — a slow trickle of information, with reports of canceled ferries sometimes after the fact.

“We are gratified to have the complete report produced by HMS Consulting, Glosten Associates and Rigor Analytics in hand so we can continue to review and implement the recommendations contained in the report, a process that has already begun,” SSA general manager Robert Davis said in a press release. “The authority board, our port council, our senior management team and all of our employees are united in our effort to improve our operations and service to the public, and communications is no less important an aspect of our performance than any other.”

The authority points to steps already taken to improve communications, including hiring a communications director, as well as establishing and operations and communications “nerve center” at the authority’s new headquarters in Falmouth.

A crisis management plan is being updated to establish a “clear and established chain of command and a plan to gather and disseminate information” for up-to-date and urgent situations, the release states.

Once again, Davis points out that there are likely costs associated with implementing some of the recommendations made by HMS, particularly because it calls for hiring additional staff.

“These are the first steps in a long process that is likely to carry significant costs, both financially and logistically,” Davis said in the release. “But these are necessary to help the Authority emerge from one of the most challenging periods in its history and regain its deserved reputation as the Lifeline to the Islands. The board, management and staff are committed to embracing the recommendations proposed by HMS to improve the organization.”