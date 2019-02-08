Stop leads to drug arrest

Tisbury police are charging 21-year-old Vineyard Haven man with drug charges after a motor vehicle stop.

At 9:45 pm Thursday, Officer Andrew Silvia pulled over a vehicle driven by Lucas Pinheiro, 21, of Vineyard Haven, police said. Pinheiro was stopped for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, police said.

During a vehicle inventory, police say they found 4.5 ounces of marijuana and a couple prescription pills thought to be Adderall. Due to the size of the seizure, Pinheiro was also charged with possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Class E drug.

Police also seized $500 in cash.

Officer Charlie Duquette was also involved in the investigation.

Pinheiro’s car was towed and he was taken into custody.