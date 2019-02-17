The Times wins 13 awards in NENPA contest

The Martha’s Vineyard Times received four first place awards at New England Newspaper & Press Association’s annual convention in Boston, including top honors for the daily newsletter, The Minute.

Photo editor Gabrielle Mannino received a first place award for a news feature photo, Martha’s Vineyard Arts & Ideas Magazine was recognized for its front cover, and This Was Then columnist Chris Baer won a first place for history reporting.

Overall, The Times won 13 awards at Saturday night’s ceremony at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel.

The Times received third place for general excellence. This follows being recognized at NENPA’s fall conventions in 2017 and 2018 as New England’s Newspaper of the Year in the weekly category.

Mannino also won a second place award for general news photo.

Editor George Brennan and Rich Saltzberg won second place for transportation reporting.

Sam Low was recognized with a second place award in the human interest feature category for Arts & Ideas.

Writer Geoff Currier won a second place in the sports feature category and a third place for environmental reporting.

The Times received second place honors for Living Section, third place for front page, and third place for news video.