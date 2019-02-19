Power-outages possible for Island Grove

Residences of Island Grove in Edgartown could experience a maintenance outage Wednesday between the hours of 9:30 am and 3:30 pm.

According to a notification text sent by the town of Edgartown, Eversource informed the town that maintenance workers will be making repairs on a faulty underground wire, which may result in outages.

If you need a warm place for your pets to spend the day during the outage, call the communications center at 508-693-1212 and they will call animal control.

Contact the selectmen’s office at 508-627-6180 for more information, or visit the town website.