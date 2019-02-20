Hockey heroes

To the Editor:

As a parent of a MVRHS freshman hockey player, I would like to thank the leadership of Ian Trance, Colin Henke, Colby Zarba, and Hunter Ponte this season. Sometimes hockey players get a bad rap due the sport’s physical nature, and the excitement that can transpire at hockey games, but this varsity team has been nothing but exemplary this season for the freshman boys. The team welcomed this group of freshman, and have extended advice or help on and off the ice. So as you head into the state tournament next week, please remember that not only are you great hockey players, but more important, great people. Your parents should be proud! Good luck!

Catherine Coogan

Vineyard Haven