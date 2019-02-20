Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no final do artigo em inglês

This week’s column is about a topic I have meant to tackle for a long time but never quite knew how to. I would like to first thank the individuals who accepted my request to be interviewed: Wesley Marinho, Rodrigo Moreira, and Marcelo Cavalcante, who agreed to speak with me. This week’s column will discuss homosexuality in Brazil as well as how it is viewed within the Brazilian community on Martha’s Vineyard, according to the individuals I interviewed.

One of the reasons why I wanted to discuss this topic is because, on Valentine’s Day this year, Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court resumed deliberations on whether discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity should be considered a crime. Valentine’s Day in Brazil is in June, and it is celebrated differently than it is in the U.S. But to me, it was essential to capitalize on the “love is in the air” saying to talk about how love is love regardless of sexual preference. I also feel that it is vital to discuss what it means to be a member of the LGBTQ community in Brazil since Jair Bolsonaro became Brazil’s new president.

Homophobia and transphobia are not part of the Brazilian criminal law system, unlike other types of prejudice, such as by color, race, religion, and national origin. One of the main demands of the Brazilian LGBTQ community ended up in Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court through two actions, led by the Brazilian Association of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersexed (ABGLT) and the Popular Socialist Party (PPS) in 2012 and 2013.

A survey by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Intersex Association (ILGA), which brings together more than 1,300 LGBT rights groups, shows that 43 countries or 23 percent of the members of the U.N. already have laws against hate crimes motivated by the sexual orientation of the victim. According to a state report by ILGA in 2017, in Brazil there is no federal law that criminalizes homophobia and transphobia, but there are penalties such as fines and forfeiture of licenses under the laws of 14 states (Amazonas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Para, Paraiba, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, and São Paulo), and in Brazil’s capital Distrito Federal, and two cities, Fortaleza and Recife. Brazil’s legislation has 1,700 crimes, including that to use cooking gas to heat a pool is a crime, but it doesn’t have anything specific that protects the LGBTQ community. It is not that I believe that adding more crimes to the legislation would solve social problems or prevent more violence in Brazil, but for those who think that this is a baseless discussion, the numbers regarding violence against members of the LGBTQ community leave no doubt about the importance of the debate. Every 19 hours, an LGBTQ member is murdered or commits suicide in Brazil, according to a report by the Gay Group of Bahia (GGB), which has kept record data on the LGBTQ population in Brazil for the past 38 years. According to the data from 2017, there were 445 homicides of this type in 2017. The number increased by 30 percent compared with the previous year, which had 343 cases. According to the organization, 52 percent of homicides against LGBT people in the world occur in Brazilian lands.

During the interview, we discussed religion and faith, how each individual came out to their families, the importance of representation within our Brazilian community on the Island, differences in how they behave and feel in the U.S. in contrast to how they felt and acted in Brazil, suicide among members of the LGBTQ community, being gay in the military in Brazil, AIDS in Brazil in the ’80s and the importance of addressing the elephant in the room regardless of how uncomfortable it can make us all feel to talk about this topic, openly.

When did you come out, which region in Brazil did you live in, and how did it go?

Marcelo: I am from João Pessoa, Paraiba, and I was 36 years old when I came out; I am now 50. So it hasn’t been a long time, and I also never found it in me to tell my parents, who are no longer alive. I was also married for 10 years, and have a daughter. My marriage didn’t end because of my sexual orientation, but it wasn’t until I was approaching my 40s that I felt it was OK to embrace my attraction for men and women.

Rodrigo: I am 32 and from Espírito Santo. I was 30 when I came out, and it wasn’t too complicated or painful, even though like Marcelo mentioned, I didn’t tell my father who at the time was battling cancer and ultimately passed away. I always knew that it would be easier to tell my mother. I also have been in relationships with women, and see myself committed to the person I am in a relationship with, despite their sexual orientation.

Wesley: I am from Rio de Janeiro, and was in my early 20s. It was a complicated process, especially with my mother who didn’t understand what it meant to have a gay son because of how she was raised and the community in which she was raised. I also didn’t come out; I was forced to say that I am gay through others.

What are the differences in how you live today as a gay man in the U.S. versus in Brazil?

Marcelo: I belonged to the armed forces in Brazil, I was a sergeant. Brazilian gays who serve the armed forces in Brazil don’t have the luxury to say that they are gay and still belong in the military. It is a major taboo, and much humiliation is involved should one decide to come out. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t any gays in the Brazilian military, but if you want to build a career, you must maintain a posture. I was never really into displaying affection in public, perhaps out of precaution; you never know how others will perceive you or react, and I maintain that on the Island which is so far the only place I have lived — I have been in the U.S. for a year now. It would be hurtful if others immediately had a formed opinion of me based merely on my sexual orientation if that was the only thing they saw, instead of the competent employer, involved member of our community. I don’t deny it, and I am very open to talking about it when asked.

Do you feel that people in our Brazilian community accept our gay members differently than they would in Brazil?

Wesley: People in our community don’t accept it; they act as if they do. I’d say that it is the same in both countries, and I think that religion is a big proponent, you must do what the Bible says. Or it is the famous “you can be gay, just don’t flaunt your gayness around” so as not to make others uncomfortable. Just because someone changed their geographic location, it doesn’t automatically mean that they didn’t carry with them their racial bias, among other biases that sometimes they don’t even know they have. Also because we live in a small community, parents fear that not only their children might be treated differently and hastily but that the fact that you are gay is a reflection of them as if they didn’t do their job as a parent, or that they will no longer be respected because they have a gay daughter or son.

Do you feel that your faith was impacted because of some religions’ views of homosexuality?

Rodrigo: I am now Catholic, although I have gone to evangelical churches, and my faith is fundamental to me. My relationship with the God of my understanding will remain unscathed because I believe that I am worthy of love and grace despite my sexual orientation.

Marcelo: I love going to churches, whether it’s the Catholic church or evangelical churches, because to me it’s like being part of a community, and I haven’t felt that I was treated differently because of my sexual orientation. It is essential to me to have that spiritual connection through a house of worship, so maybe I tune out everything that doesn’t serve me and focus on why I am there.

Do you feel that it is important to talk about this topic in our community?

Wesley: Absolutely. The high suicide numbers scare me so much. Therefore anything that can save a kid from feeling less than or that they are alone, I am all for it. You need to witness people who came out and built successful lives, followed their dreams, and be aware that your life will not end or that your value as an individual will not decrease because of who you choose to love. In our Brazilian culture, we tend to ignore what we think will hurt us or make us look bad in hopes that it will just magically disappear. Another element is the aggregation of things that make you look cool, and if something is perceived as nefarious, we want nothing to do with that. I say let’s address what is uncomfortable, let’s continue to speak up against prejudice, explain what that is and looks like, how certain jokes are not funny, and move forward. It is silly, but you have to be the change you want to see in the world.

Marcelo: I am conscious that the rights and freedom I enjoy today, whether in the U.S. or Brazil, were gained through people who were willing to fight for these rights and freedom as well as educate others. I remember the ’80s in Brazil and how scared everyone was at that time, and it was a fear experienced worldwide. But if Brazil is considered an emergent economy nowadays, in the ’80s, it was not just a taboo topic but a Third World country where people died without even knowing they were sick; there was no information, support group, or medication. I remember when an army nurse I knew died of AIDS. I believe in dialogue and how through discussion you educate and deconstruct toxic masculinity and prejudice.

Portuguese Translation – Tradução em português

A coluna desta semana é sobre um tópico que eu já pretendia abordar a um certo tempo, mas nunca soube como. Gostaria de agradecer em primeiro lugar às pessoas que aceitaram meu pedido para serem entrevistadas: Wesley Marinho, Rodrigo Moreira e Marcelo Cavalcante, que concordaram em conversar comigo. A coluna desta semana discutirá a homossexualidade no Brasil e também como ela é vista dentro da comunidade brasileira em Martha’s Vineyard, do ponto de vista dos indivíduos que entrevistei.

Uma das razões pelas quais eu queria discutir esse assunto é porque, no Dia dos Namorados deste ano, o Supremo Tribunal Federal do Brasil retomou as deliberações sobre se a discriminação baseada na orientação sexual e identidade de gênero deveriam ser consideradas crimes. O Dia dos Namorados no Brasil é em junho, e é comemorado de uma forma diferente do que nos Estados Unidos. Mas para mim, era essencial capitalizar o sentimento de “o amor está no ar” para falar sobre como amor é amor independente da preferência sexual. Eu também sinto que é vital discutir o que significa ser um membro da comunidade LGBTQA+ no Brasil desde que Jair Bolsonaro se tornou o novo presidente do Brasil.

A homofobia e a transfobia não fazem parte do sistema de direito penal brasileiro, ao contrário de outros tipos de preconceito, como por cor, raça, religião e origem nacional. Uma das principais demandas da comunidade LGBTQ brasileira foi parar no Supremo Tribunal Federal do Brasil por meio de duas ações, lideradas pela Associação Brasileira de Lésbicas, Gays, Bissexuais, Transgêneros e Intersexuais (ABGLT) e pelo Partido Socialista Popular (PPS) em 2012 e 2013.

Uma pesquisa da Associação Internacional de Lésbicas, Gays, Bissexuais, Transgêneros e Intersexuais (ILGA), que reúne mais de 1.300 grupos de direitos LGBT, mostra que 43 países ou 23% dos membros da ONU já possuem leis contra crimes de ódio motivados pela orientação sexual da vítima. De acordo com um relatório estadual da ILGA em 2017, no Brasil não existe lei federal que criminalize homofobia e transfobia, mas há penalidades como multas e confisco de licenças sob as leis de 14 estados (Amazonas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina e São Paulo), e na capital do Brasil, Distrito Federal, e duas cidades, Fortaleza e Recife. A legislação brasileira tem 1.700 crimes, incluindo que usar gás de cozinha para aquecer uma piscina é crime, mas não tem nada específico que proteja a comunidade LGBTQ. Não é que eu acredite que adicionar mais crimes à legislação resolva problemas sociais ou impeça mais violência no Brasil, mas para aqueles que pensam que se trata de uma discussão necessária, os números referentes à violência contra membros da comunidade LGBTQA+ não deixam dúvidas sobre a importância do debate. A cada 19 horas, um membro da comunidade LGBTQA+ é assassinado ou comete suicídio no Brasil, segundo um relatório do Grupo Gay da Bahia (GGB), que mantém dados sobre a população LGBTQA+ no Brasil nos últimos 38 anos. De acordo com os dados de 2017, houve 445 homicídios desse tipo em 2017. O número aumentou em 30% em relação ao ano anterior, que teve 343 casos. Segundo a organização, 52% dos homicídios contra pessoas LGBTQA+ no mundo ocorrem no Brasil.

Durante a entrevista, nós discutimos religião e fé, como cada indivíduo assumiu sua preferência sexual para suas famílias, a importância da representação dentro de nossa comunidade brasileira na ilha, diferenças em como eles se comportam e se sentem nos Estados Unidos em contraste com como eles se sentiam e comportavam quando moravam no Brasil, suicídio entre membros da comunidade LGBTQA+, ser gay no exército no Brasil, AIDS no Brasil nos anos 80 e a importância de falar de assuntos que nos constragem mas que precisam ser discutidos, independente do quão desconfortável isso possa nos fazer se sentir e que é primordial debater sobre esses assunto abertamente.

Quando que você assumiu publicamente sua condição de homossexual, em que região do Brasil você morava e como foi o processo?

Marcelo: Sou de João Pessoa, Paraíba e tinha 36 anos quando eu me assumi como homossexual e hoje estou com 50 anos. Portanto, não faz muito tempo, e também nunca soube como contar para os meus pais, que não estão mais vivos. Eu também fui casado por 10 anos e tenho uma filha. Meu casamento não terminou por causa da minha orientação sexual, mas não foi até que eu estava chegando aos meus 40 anos que eu senti que eu podia investigar a minha atração por homens e mulheres.

Rodrigo: Eu tenho 32 anos e sou do Espírito Santo. Eu tinha 30 anos, e não foi algo muito complicado ou doloroso, embora, como o Marcelo mencionou, eu não tenha dito ao meu pai que na época estava lutando contra o câncer e depois faleceu. Eu sempre soube que seria mais fácil contar para minha mãe. Eu também tenho relações com mulheres e me vejo comprometido com a pessoa com quem estou em um relacionamento, independente de sua orientação sexual.

Wesley: Eu sou do Rio de Janeiro e tinha 20 e poucos anos. Foi um processo complicado, especialmente com a minha mãe, que não entendeu o que significava ter um filho gay por causa de como ela foi criada e da comunidade na qual ela foi criada. Eu também não assumi minha identidade gay. Eu fui forçado a dizer que sou gay através de outras pessoas.

Quais são as diferenças em como você vive hoje como gay nos EUA versus no Brasil?

Marcelo: Eu pertencia às forças armadas no Brasil, eu era sargento. Os gays brasileiros que servem as forças armadas no Brasil não têm o luxo de dizer que são gays e continuarem no exército. É um grande tabu, e muita humilhação está envolvida se alguém decidir se assumir gay. Isso não significa que não haja gays no exército brasileiro, mas se você quer construir uma carreira, deve manter uma postura. Eu nunca fui de demonstrar afeição em público, talvez por precaução; você nunca sabe como os outros irão reagir ou interpretar, e eu tenho a mesma postura aqui na ilha, que é o único lugar em que já vivi, estou nos EUA já tem um ano. Seria doloroso se os outros imediatamente tivessem uma opinião formada sobre mim baseado apenas em minha orientação sexual, se essa fosse a única coisa que eles vissem, ao invés do funcionário competente, membro ativo de nossa comunidade. Eu não nego minha sexualidade, e estou muito aberto a falar sobre isso quando alguém me pergunta.

Você acha que as pessoas de nossa comunidade brasileira aceitam nossos membros gays de forma diferente do que fariam no Brasil?

Wesley: As pessoas da nossa comunidade não aceitam isso; eles agem como se aceitassem. Eu diria que é o mesmo em ambos os países, e acho que a religião é um grande proponente, você deve fazer o que a Bíblia diz. Ou é o famoso “você pode ser gay, mas não precisa dar pinta” para não deixar os outros desconfortáveis. Só porque alguém mudou sua localização geográfica, isso não significa automaticamente que eles não carregam com eles o preconceito racial, entre outros preconceitos que às vezes eles nem sabem que têm. Também porque vivemos em uma comunidade pequena, os pais temem que não apenas seus filhos possam ser tratados de forma diferente e até hostil, mas que o fato de você ser gay seja um reflexo deles como se eles não tivessem feito seu trabalho de pai ou mãe, ou que eles não serão mais respeitados porque têm uma filha ou um filho gay.

Você sente que sua fé foi impactada por causa das opiniões de algumas religiões sobre a homossexualidade?

Rodrigo: Eu sou católico agora, embora tenha ido a igrejas evangélicas, e minha fé é fundamental para mim. Meu relacionamento com o Deus do meu entendimento permanecerá intacto porque acredito que sou digno de amor e graça independente de minha orientação sexual.

Marcelo: Eu gosto muito de frequentar igrejas, seja a igreja católica ou igrejas evangélicas, porque para mim é como fazer parte de uma comunidade, e eu não sinto que sou tratado de forma diferente por causa da minha orientação sexual. É essencial para mim ter essa conexão espiritual através de uma casa de adoração, então talvez eu ignore todas as coisas que não me servem e me concentre no porque de estar lá.

Você acha importante falar sobre esse assunto em nossa comunidade?

Wesley: Absolutamente. Os altos números de suicídio me assustam tanto. Portanto, qualquer coisa que possa poupar alguém de sentir-se menosprezado ou solitário, sou totalmente a favor. Você precisa testemunhar pessoas que se assumiram e construíram vidas bem-sucedidas, seguiram seus sonhos e que se tornem cientes de que sua vida não terminará ou que seu valor como indivíduo não diminuirá por causa de quem você escolhe amar. Em nossa cultura brasileira, tendemos a ignorar o que achamos que vai nos machucar ou nos fazer parecer diferente dos parâmetros da sociedade na esperança de que isso simplesmente desapareça magicamente. Outro elemento é a agregação de coisas que fazem você parecer manero, e se algo é percebido como adverso, não queremos nada com isso. Eu digo sempre, vamos abordar o que é desconfortável, vamos continuar a nos posicionar contra o preconceito, explicar o que é e como é, como certas piadas não são engraçadas e seguir em frente. Pode parecer trivial, mas você tem que ser a mudança que você quer ver no mundo.

Marcelo: Tenho consciência de que os direitos e a liberdade de que desfruto hoje, seja nos EUA ou no Brasil, foram obtidos por pessoas dispostas a lutar por esses direitos e pela liberdade que desfrutamos, além de educar os outros. Eu me lembro dos anos 80 no Brasil e como todo mundo estava com medo naquela época, e era um medo experimentado em todo o mundo. Mas se o Brasil é hoje considerado uma economia emergente, nos anos 80, não era apenas um tema tabu, mas um país do terceiro mundo onde as pessoas morriam sem sequer saberem que estavam doentes; não havia informação, grupo de apoio ou medicação. Eu me lembro quando um enfermeiro do exército que eu conheci morreu de AIDS. Eu acredito no diálogo e como através da discussão você educa e desconstrói masculinidade tóxica e preconceitos.