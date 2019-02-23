Steamship Authority issues travel advisory for Monday

The National Weather Service is predicting a period of high winds for the Cape and Islands beginning Sunday night, peaking Monday afternoon and gradually diminishing through Tuesday. Wind gusts of between 45 mph and 55 mph, with the potential to be as high as 60 mph, are forecast.

According to an alert received from the SSA on Saturday morning, these wind speeds have the potential to disrupt service to Martha’s Vineyard.

The Steamship Authority advises its customers to check the Authority’s website for further updates. Current Conditions may be viewed at http://www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status

To make or modify a reservation please call 508.477.8600, online at www.steamshipauthority.com, or visit one of the terminals.

For additional information please refer to www.weather.gov/box.