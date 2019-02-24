Tribe moves ahead with casino construction

Despite the prospect of litigation raised at Thursday’s Martha’s Vineyard Commission, the Aquinnah Wampanoag Gaming Commission announced late Saturday in a press release that construction is underway on Aquinnah Cliffs Casino.

In an email to The Times, Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, chairman the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) shared the press release announcing that Williams Building Co. of Hyannis has been selected as the general contractor.

“We remain committed to bringing positive economic development to our Tribe, the Town of Aquinnah and our neighbors in the larger Island community,” Andrews-Maltais said in the release. “At the start of construction, we bring to life the vision for this entertainment experience. We look forward to the creation of new jobs, supporting the local economy and local businesses and bringing a new and exciting entertainment venue to our Island.”

Construction is expected to begin in March and will be completed in six months, according to the release. The official address is 1 Black Brook Road.

The announcement comes directly on the heels of a letter issued to the tribe by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission after both the towns of Aquinnah and Chilmark referred the electronic bingo facility as a Development of Regional Impact. Dated Feb. 20, the letter urges the tribe to work with the commission to “preserve and conserve” the Vineyard for present and future generations.



“We trust as the representatives of the original Islanders you share our desire to preserve the unique values of the Vineyard,” the letter states. “DRI review has been used for 45 years to improve projects and protect the health, safety, and general welfare of the Island we have all come to know and love. Regardless of political boundaries we are one Island.”

The letter asks the tribe to respond by Monday to set up a meeting. There is no mention of litigation.

The state, town, and the Aquinnah/Gay Head Community Association already lost a protracted legal battle over the gambling facility when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case in January of 2018.

Clearing of the land has already started at the 4.1-acre site on South Road that abuts tribal housing.

The tribe is working within the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988, which gives it the right to provide Class II gaming on reservation land. Under that law, tribes are allowed to provide Class II gaming without negotiating a compact with the state. A Class III casino, which would include table games like Blackjack, Poker, and roulette would require negotiations with Gov. Charlie Baker and some oversight by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

According to the release, the tribe seeks to have a 10,000 square foot facility with about 250 electronic gaming machines. Plans also call for a beer and wine bar, outdoor seating area, and mobile food vendor area, the release states. The gambling facility would employ 100 full and part-time employees when operational.

“Williams Building is very excited to begin this phase of development for the project,” Tim Williams, owner of the construction company, said in the release. “We are honored to be selected by the Aquinnah Wampanoag Gaming Corporation, and look forward to making this long-term goal of the Tribe into a reality.”

According to the company website, Williams Building has worked on renovations at the Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown.

Last August, the tribe announced it had partnered with Global Gaming Solutions, which has assisted other tribes in launching successful casinos. “We are thrilled to have such a wonderful development partner like Global Gaming Solutions, to help us achieve economic self-sufficiency in order to supplement our necessary programs and services,” Andrews-Maltais said in the release. “We look forward to the day when we too can assist another tribe who is struggling to provide for their community.”

The Aquinnah tribe attempted to join the off-Island emerging gambling market in Massachusetts after Gov. Deval Patrick signed casino legislation into law in 2011. A deal to purchase 200-plus acres on the Freetown-Lakeville line fell through when Gov. Patrick refused to negotiate a compact with the Aquinnah tribe and, instead, turned his attention to the Mashpee Wampanoag, the state’s only other federally-recognized tribe.

It was that rejection that set the wheels for an Island casino in motion for the Aquinnah Wampanoag.

The Mashpee tribe lost a legal battle to keep its land in Taunton in federal trust, and federal legislation that would restore those lands has not been acted on by Congress. In a recent letter to the Massachusetts Gaming Commision, Andrews-Maltais asked that the Aquinnah tribe be considered in any talks about allowing a casino in southeastern Massachusetts, known as Region C in the original legislation.