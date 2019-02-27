The Vineyarder boys basketball team beat Joseph Case High School 63-53 in the opening round of state tournament play Tuesday night in Swansea.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) hoopsters built a 30-25 halftime lead with the hot three-ball hand of junior Jeremy Regan who drained four treys in the first half, five for the night on route to a 15-point game. Aiden Rogers scored all of his 12 points in the second half, including five of seven foul shots, as the 10-seeded Vineyarders doubled their lead over seventh-seeded Case.

The Vineyarders spread their offense: Rammon Dos Santos had 15, Jared Regan had nine, and Sam Wallace had eight points.

“We played an excellent defensive game…Case can score and got good offense from a bunch of players,” happy MVRHS coach Mike Joyce said.

The Vineyarders now take on second-seeded and longtime league foe Bishop Stang on Friday at 5 pm in Stang’s North Dartmouth building. Stang beat Plymouth South 55-48 on Tuesday to move on in the tournament.