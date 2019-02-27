Janell Hofmann on having a tech-healthy family

On Tuesday, March 5, from 6 to 7:30 pm, Janell Hofmann will make a presentation at the West Tisbury library on raising tech-healthy families with tweens and teens. According to a press release, the talk includes boundary building, current tech trends, tools for digital engagement, communication strategies, and opportunities for shared resources, reflection, and dialogue. It will show you how to set the foundation for your family to thrive in the digital world. Technology access and guidelines in local libraries will also be discussed. Janell Hofmann is the author of the book “iRules: What Every Tech-Healthy Family Needs to Know About Selfies, Sexting, Gaming and Growing Up.” She is also a speaker and consultant in the areas of technology, media, health, relationships, and personal growth.

Light refreshments will be served at the event, and it is free and open to the public. The presentation is co-sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Library Association and the Martha’s Vineyard Youth Task Force.