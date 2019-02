Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) will host a meet and greet at the Loft on March 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, for any members of the public interested in learning about the mentoring program.

According to a press release from BBBS, the program is looking for “community-minded individuals,” to help further its mission of providing children in under-resourced families with one-on-one professionally supported relationships with adult mentors.

“As our program continues to grow on-Island, we need to expand our reach and offer opportunities for more people in the community to become involved,” said Connie Alexander, BBBS advisory board chair, in the release. “Over the past three years we have made almost 30 new matches on-Island, and the advisory board is looking for community-minded individuals to help further our mission.”

Regional director for BBBS J.R. Mell noted in the release how there are many different ways to get involved beyond being a mentor. “The advisory board is looking to add members to their committees, as well as to discuss the opportunity to serve on the advisory board,” Mell said.

This event is free, and is made possible in part by the generosity of J.B. Blau, according to the release.

Food will be provided, courtesy of the advisory board, and a cash bar is available.

Preregistration is required. Visit the BBBS Facebook page for more info.