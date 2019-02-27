What’s happening at the Vineyard Haven library

The Vineyard Haven library schedule is packed with things to do next week.

On Tuesday, March 5, at 7 pm, hear from Jed Goldstone, a research specialist in toxicology at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. He’ll be leading a discussion called, “What’s In My Fish?” Fish are an important source of protein consumed by billions of people all over the world. They also have fats that benefit the heart and brain. But fish face threats due to increasingly polluted waters. When they consume oil and microplastics, so do we. Goldstone’s talk will touch on this and more.

On Saturday, March 9, at 3 pm, there’s a zipper and wire jewelry workshop for adults and teens ages 12 and up. All materials are provided, and the event is sponsored by the Friends of the Vineyard Haven Public library.

Stick around on Sunday, March 10, from 1 to 3 pm for a creative retreat led by Jennifer Knight. “Empowered Mamas Live Life on Fire” explores conscious breathing, guided visualization, intuitive painting, journaling, and sharing to focus on what matters most to each individual. Materials are provided, and registration is required. Call the library at 508-696-4211, ext. 114.

The Peter. H. Luce Play Readers present a reading on Wednesday, March 13, at 7 pm. “Lost in Yonkers” is a memory play set in 1942 by America’s great comic playwright Neil Simon. Refreshments will be served, and the event is sponsored by the Friends of the Vineyard Haven Public Library. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

If you’re interested in grant-funded housing, sit in on Thursday, March 14, at 5 pm, for a informational session led by TRI (The Resource Inc.). They’ll be talking about the Community Block Grant Funding Housing Rehabilitation Program for people at or below 80 percent of median income. Applications for funding will be available.

For more information on the Vineyard Haven library, visit vhlibrary.org or call 508-696-4211. The library is located at 200 Main St. in Vineyard Haven.