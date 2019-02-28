Tax payment made on foreclosed property

West Tisbury selectmen announced Wednesday evening during their regularly scheduled weekly meeting that the trustees for real estate at 1034 State Road, property the town seized in a tax taking, have ponied up what they owe.

Chairman Cynthia Mitchell said the town left an avenue open for “redemption” and “lo and behold, they were able to come up with the money.”

The board voted unanimously to vacate the tax lien foreclosure on the property.

“A happy ending,” Mitchell said.

“I’m very thankful to have this outcome,” town administrator Jennifer Rand said.

“Basically it’s their property again,” West Tisbury tax collector/treasurer Kathy Logue told The Times on Thursday. Logue said two bank checks totaling “just a little over $28,000” were remitted to the town by or on behalf of trustees Donald Wells III and Allison Hammond. The sum covers back taxes, interest, legal fees, and any other costs associated with the foreclosure, she said. In late December Logue estimated the delinquent taxes alone amounted to $14,546.64.

Rand said on Thursday the funds were received on Feb. 22. She also said the town never had to change the locks at the property.

Neither Hammond nor Wells could be immediately reached for comment.

In other business, the board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Prudy Burt from the conservation commission after serving on it for a quarter century. Burt was not present and could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mitchell read into the record a letter Burt wrote to the board.

“I want to thank your board for your faith in me — appointing for all of these years,” Burt wrote. “It has been my privilege to serve my town in this capacity.”

Burt took a parting shot at an lingering issue before the commission.

“A remaining and ongoing issue that I wished to see some resolution before leaving the commission is the near complete lack of communication from the water resources planner at the Martha’s Vineyard Commission in regards to ongoing water quality testing of Tisbury Great Pond and report on same,” she wrote. “This despite numerous letters, phone calls, and emails to both staff and executive director Adam Turner…”

Conservation commission chairman Tara Whiting told The Times Thursday that untimeliness in disseminating information is what’s really at play as opposed to lack of disclosure.

“We’ve had more difficulty than not getting timely information from the MVC,” she said. “We’re always having to ask for it.”

She also said the information that does come is not presented in an easily digestible format.

“Prudy is a knowledgeable, strong, and good force on the conservation commission and we’ll miss her,” selectman Kent Healy said at the meeting.

Healy also said he “agreed with everything she said in that letter.”

Neither Adam Turner nor Water Resources planner Sheri Caseau could immediately be reached for comment.

Next week the selectmen expect to speak with novelist Geraldine Brooks about filling Burt’s vacancy on the commission.