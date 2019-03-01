Woman who allegedly attacked MAGA hat wearer has Vineyard ties

Former Tisbury resident Rosiane Santos faces deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers after she allegedly assaulted a man wearing a “MAGA” hat at a restaurant in Falmouth on Feb. 15. The red hat, which was worn by Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, stands for Make America Great Again and is popular among the president’s supporters.

The alleged victim, 23-year-old Mashpee resident Bryton Turner, told police he was minding his own business and enjoying a meal with friends at the Casa Vallarta restaurant when 41-year-old Santos began accosting him about the meaning of his hat.

In a video recorded by Turner during the incident, Santos can be seen berating him repeatedly and then grabbing his hat and forcefully pushing his head toward the bar.

Santos was arrested by Falmouth police and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault and battery. She was also described by police as being visibly intoxicated and slurring her words.

According to statements made by Santos to police, she believed she was being “bullied” and felt threatened by the mantra on the hat. She also said she felt Turner should not be allowed into a Mexican restaurant wearing the hat.

Santos described Turner to police as an “[expletive] for supporting Trump.”

Deportation officers with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Team then took Santos into custody after learning she was an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil.

Santos was released from ICE custody on her own recognizance and has been ordered a Notice to Appear in the future before an immigration judge for removal proceedings, according to a statement made by ICE spokesman John Mohan.

Santos was arraigned last week, where she pleaded not guilty to both charges. She is expected to appear in Falmouth District Court for a pretrial hearing on March 20.

According to documents from the Edgartown District Court, in 2010, Santos was residing on Menkins Lewis Way in Tisbury when she was charged with driving with a suspended registration.

She was issued an alien warning by the judge, meaning she could be subject to deportation for subsequent offenses.

In the video, Turner says “People like that, that’s the problem, the problem with American these days. People are just ignorant. They want to lash out on people who are educated,” referring to Santos.

Later in the video, Santos can be seen speaking with Falmouth police and growing more agitated.

Turner did not press charges on Santos, but the officers who witnessed her again attack the bar patron did.

“The bar area is very narrow, and we had to walk by Bryton in order to exit,” patrol officer Newton Cardoso wrote in the report. “While passing by Bryton, Rosiane hit him over the head again, in front of us.”

Toward the end of the video, Turner watches as police escort Santos into a squad car where, according to police, she was uncooperative as officers tried to put her into the back seat.

“Rosie is not doing too hot right now. She just tried to grab my hat in front of four officers,” Turner says in the video. “Not smart. She is getting cuffed. Have a nice night in a cell, Rosie.”

The incident happened contemporaneously with a Falmouth plow driver spraying slush at Trump protestors on Village Green.

Santos’ immigration attorney, Katarina Kozakova of Joyce & Associates, could not immediately be reached for comment. Turner also could not be reached.

In an article posted on the Turtleboy Sports website, pictures of Santos they say were pulled from her Facebook page show her at various spots around the Island, including one of her in her car driving to Chappaquiddick, along with one of her posing at the end of a dock in either Edgartown or Oak Bluffs.

Santos used the alias “Rosie Desir” for her Facebook account, which soon after the incident was either deleted or made private.