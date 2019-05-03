Beach Road Weekend: Put him in coach

Attention Minute Readers: Looking for that Mill House demotion link? Here it is.

Dispatch, Grace Potter, Matisyahu, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty are among the bands and musicians lined up to play Beach Road Weekend, the three-day music festival planned for Vineyard Haven at Veterans Memorial Park the weekend of Aug. 9-11, according to a press release.

The festival opens Friday, Aug. 9, with an outdoor screening of “Jaws,” with its haunting score being played live by the Cape Cod Symphony Orchestra.

Among the other acts announced Friday after Galactic, The Original Wailers, Alejandro Escovedo, Mason Jennings, North Mississippi Allstars with more to be announced, including a “second headliner,” according to the press release.

The festival is being promoted by Adam Epstein, CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment, which also puts on the Summer Concert Series on the Island.

Beach Road Weekend has had more twists and turns than an up-Island road since Epstein first introduced the concept in December. Opponents of the festival have raised concerns about traffic, public drinking, and the drain on town emergency services. Proponents have said Tisbury needs a signature summer event and this one is likely to attract visitors who will eat at local restaurants and spend money in local shops.

Epstein is working with nonprofits to operate offsite parking where they can raise money for their organizations. Concertgoers will be shuttled into Vineyard Haven by bus. Tickets will be available at select Vineyard Haven shops which will receive a percentage of those sales.

General admission tickets, reserved lawn, and reserved seating will be available in three-day, two-day and single-day options. Pricing has not yet been disclosed. Ticket sales will begin online May 31 at 10 am at www.beachroadweekend.com. Presale access will be offered to members of the Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series starting May 13 at 10 am.