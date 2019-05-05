Boys and girls track team defeats Sturgis handily

1 of 12

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys and girls track team beat a combined Sturgis East & West team on Wednesday at the high school to remain undefeated in league competition. The boys squad won 36-18 in field events and 87-48 in track events. The girls prevailed 35-19 in field and 88-46 in track.

Highlights for the boys included Nate Packer’s 49’5” shot put throw, just shy of a school record. Packer also won the discus. Vineyard freshman Borja Tolay had an impressive two mile race, finishing first in 10:41.8. JoJo Bonneau took firsts in the 400 hurdles, 100 high jump and the triple jump.

For the girls, Mackenzie Condon won the long jump with a 14’9”, the high jump, and the 100 high hurdles. Tyla Packish won the 100 meter with a 13.5, followed close behind by teammate Annabelle Biggs, with a 13.7. Strugis took the mile and 200 meter races, as well as the javelin and triple jump.

The team is now 3-0 in the Cape & Islands League. The girls will travel to Notre Dame Academy on Wednesday, May 8, while the boys will travel to Durfee the following day.