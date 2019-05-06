Sam Hart named Trustees director of Vineyard, Nantucket

The Trustees of the Reservations named ACE MV executive director Sam Hart as its new Islands director. Hart is slated to take the position on May 20 after undergoing several interviews. He replaces Eunice Youmans who moved on to Island Grown Initiative.

“I was so impressed with his personality, warmth and his overall experience,” Trustees Vineyard Stewardship manager Chris Kennedy recalled of Hart’s interview process.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Sam as he rolls up his sleeves and comes to work for the Trustees.”

Hart will be responsible for all Trustees’ properties on the Vineyard: The Farm Institute, Wasque, Mytoi Gardens, Menemsha Hills, Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge, Long Point, and Norton Point, which the Trustees manages for Dukes County. He will also manage Coskata-Coatue on Nantucket.

“I’m grateful to The Trustees for my many childhood memories and experiences of playing in the woods at Menemsha Hills, herding cows at Katama Farm, and swimming at Long Point Wildlife Refuge,” Hart said in a press release. “I’m honored to continue the work of protecting these unique properties and helping to give the children and adults of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket that same sense of wonder and reverence for nature. This connection and sense of community are essential to our lives and the future of conservation.”