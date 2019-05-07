Edgartown School requested to be renamed after late Ed Jerome

According to a letter from superintendent Matt D’Andrea, a formal request was submitted to rename the Edgartown School after the late principal, educator, and beloved Islander Edward Jerome, who died last fall.

Jerome was also the president of the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, and an avid fisherman and sailor.

“The nomination letter was supported with several notes and petitions of support from school, town, and Island community members. Mr. Jerome served as principal of the Edgartown School for 26 years, from 1979 to 2005, and oversaw the construction of the new Edgartown School building in 2001. Ed was both a well-respected educator and a valued community member,” D’Andrea wrote.

D’Andrea wrote that he would make a recommendation at the June 5 school committee meeting based on this request. He asked in the letter for anyone interested in providing input to contact him directly at mdandrea@mvyps.org.

“The naming of a town building in one’s honor is among the highest forms of recognition and I want to be sure that all Edgartown stakeholders have the opportunity to provide input,” D’Andrea wrote.