A horse race and a dog whistle

To the Editor:

I am not a big horseracing fan, but the Kentucky Derby is a national event — most of the time I am aware it is happening, and even know some of the names of the horses. Sometimes, something extraordinary happens, and I pay more attention to it. This year something extraordinary did happen; the first horse across the finish line was disqualified. It was the first time in Derby history.

I looked online about it, and sure enough, it was a prominent story. A quick search turned up the altercation. If you are reading this online, here is a link to a quick look: youtube.com/watch?v=-jwy9m9oDg0. So what we have here is a clear violation, as one horse moves into another’s path, causing it to pull back. Unintentional or not (and I have not heard anyone say it was intentional), it is a violation of the rules. Pretty clear and simple. A review by a three-person panel entrusted with making the call unanimously agreed.

And then, on his 834th day as president, our 45th president took time off from his 187th round of golf as president and chimed in on a horserace.

Here’s what he said: “The Kentuky Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby — not even close!”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), May 5, 2019.

(Note the president is not sure how to spell Kentucky.)

Let me repeat the “dog whistle” to his base here: “political correctness.”

Since before he was elected president, he has railed against immigrants, Muslims, and anyone who disagrees with him. He has referred to impoverished countries in profane ways, has referred to our strongest military alliance as “obsolete,” offended most respected leaders around the world, and embraced ruthless dictators and autocrats. He has lied about nearly everything he has done. He is refusing to cooperate with legal and legitimate inquiries from Congress into a number of questionable things he and/or his administration/family may have done. A number of his close aides are either in jail, have been in jail, or are on their way. No one will call him politically correct.

But back to the tweet — it shows a lot about the moral character of the man. It is a clear analogy that he would think it OK for a horse to violate the rules, and when the authorities that be call it, he claims they are only doing it because they are being “politically correct.”

It’s a horse race — he’s the president of the United States. He thinks it is all right to violate the rules and suffer no consequence. If there is a consequence, blame it on the liberals.

Think about it.

Don Keller

Vineyard Haven