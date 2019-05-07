Tribe, town set for showdown in court again

A date has been set for a hearing on motions and counter-motions between the town of Aquinnah and the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) over a proposed electronic bingo facility, according to court documents.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 am Friday, May 31, in U.S. District Court before Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV.

Last month, the town filed a motion seeking final judgment in the case in an attempt to force the tribe to comply with local zoning and building requirements. The tribe has filed opposition, saying that final judgment should be found in favor of the tribe since the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case, which originally went in favor of the town, but was overturned on appeal. The state is also involved, filing a motion to protect its interests in the case.

The town and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission have been trying to get the tribe to seek zoning and building permits for its casino project. The tribe has maintained that it is following federal regulations under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.