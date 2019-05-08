Healthy kids, fun day

Three hundred people joined the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard and Island partners for the eighth annual Healthy Kids Day and free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 4. As part of the Y’s mission to keep kids healthy and active all year long, the event was free thanks to the Y for All Financial Assistance and Community Outreach Program, funded through community donations.

Along with Y volunteers, several Island partners joined the Y in providing activities to promote healthy bodies and minds, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, FARM Institute, Island Grown Initiative, Island Spirit Kayak, M.V. Hospital, M.V. Community Services Family Center, Oak Bluffs Fire Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard Station Menemsha.