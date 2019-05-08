Oak Bluffs: Summer is almost here

We are slowly pushing toward the warmer weather, with many interruptions of rain and cold, but the spring bulbs bravely hang on to their petals to give us hope of better days coming. My Japanese cherry tree brightens even the dreariest of days with its lavender blossoms, and best of all, my first hummingbird visitor to the feeder sends the message that there is no turning back now, summer is almost here.

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, a special day to celebrate all mothers, be they birth mothers, adoptive mothers, single mothers, foster mothers, or even grandmothers who are filling this role. In these difficult times the role of a mother is not easily defined nor easily fulfilled, but I know myself, fortunate to have been able to adopt my three children, it is not a title or life role I would ever relinquish. So if you are fortunate enough to still have your mother in your life, love and celebrate her not only on this day, but every day.

It seems impossible, but our eighth grade school students are soon to be graduating, and then headed to high school in the fall. There are some important dates coming up in these next few weeks. On Tuesday and Wednesday May 7 and 8, there will be math MCAS. Students must bring Chromebooks (fully charged) to school. Parents of students are asked to ensure that your child has plenty of sleep and a breakfast with protein. Thursday, May 16, and Friday, May 17, will be science MCAS, and the rules that applied to the math MCAS also apply to these test days.

Fifth grade students will be fundraising for their Shenandoah trip, selling Chilmark Chocolates for Mother’s Day on May 9 and 10 before and after school. Come support these students and get your Mother’s Day gifts at the same time.

Incoming kindergarten orientation will be Wednesday, May 15, from 6 to 7 pm at the Oak Bluffs School.

Wendy Rose gladly welcomed her first great-grandchild. Daughter Donna Rose’s son Stephen Klier and Lindsey Conroy’s baby boy was born on April 30, his great-uncle Ricky Rose’s birthday. Donna’s dad, Robert Rose Sr., is the baby’s great-grandfather. Congratulations to all.

Our Oak Bluffs Library will help you celebrate Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 11, from 10 to 11:30 am in the children’s room. There will be iced tea and homemade treats for you to enjoy.

Anyone interested in tai chi, head to the library on May 10 from 10:30 am to noon, where Diane Crane will offer qi gong sets and yang-style tai chi. Diane has practiced tai chi for 25 years.

The library will provide an ESL grant-sponsored course that offers beginner-level English lessons to adults. The course starts May 13, from 7 to 8:30 pm at the library, runs 10 weeks, and will be offered in the fall and the spring. The course is by registration only, and for more information or to be put on the wait list, please contact Nina Ferry at nferry@clamnet.org, or 508-693-9433.

With all these programs for adults, the library has not forgotten the little ones. Baby story time for babies under 1 year takes place on May 16 from 11 to 11:30 am. There will be songs, rhymes, and an opportunity for baby to socialize.

There are still two more Mondays, May 13 and 20, left of the three-week Positive Discipline series presented by the M.V. Family Center, a program of M.V. Community Services. This series will help you show up as the parent you want to be, and create a home where respectful cooperation is the norm. The classes, which are geared toward children 0 to 8 years old, are held at the Oak Bluffs School from 5:30 to 7 pm. Dinner and childcare will be provided. Preregistration is required at 508-687-9182 or mvfamilycenter@gmail.com.

We send birthday smiles to 98-year-old Marion Cardoza and MaryBeth Gande-Noron on May 12, Olivia Lew on the 13th, and Steve Garvin on May 14.

Enjoy your week. Peace.