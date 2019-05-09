Bradley Cortez is West Tisbury officer of the year

West Tisbury Patrol Officer Bradley “Brad” Cortez was recently named the first ever West Tisbury Police officer of the year.

“I’m very fortunate here at the West Tisbury Police Department,” Officer Cortez said. “Honestly, we’re a team…”I’m just pumped to be part of the team.”

Officer Cortez served two combat tours in Afghanistan in the Army’s 82 Airborne Division. He’s a member of the Vineyard Tactical Response Team, and he’s a certified field training officer. In the West Tisbury Police Department, he’s quartermaster — in charge of all equipment. He joined the department in 2014.

West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone said that Officer Cortez is respected by peers and supervisors alike for his “commitment to maintaining and protecting the quality of life in West Tisbury and our community as a whole.” Officer Cortez leads by example “while remaining humble,” the chief said, which “results in a natural leadership style that makes him an incredible member of the police department…”

Officer Cortez said he was surprised to learn he received the award.

“We had a departmental meeting, all the staff, and at the end of the meeting Chief Mincone [said] congratulations to Officer Brad Cortez, you got the officer of the year award. I got a round of applause. I got a big pat on the back.”

Officer Cortez thanked his wife, Vanileze Cortez, for contributing to his success as a police officer.

“She’s my angel. She’s my rock,” he said. “She keeps me balanced. I’m very fortunate. A lot of this credit goes to her.”