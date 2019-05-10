Data to drive funding for housing stability

The 2019 Massachusetts Youth Count, collecting data related to young people under the age of 25 who are either homeless or facing housing instability, is underway, ending at midnight on Sunday. The Youth Count is conducted in an effort to drive future funding for this vulnerable population on the Cape and Islands, according to an email from Hadley Luddy, executive director of the Homeless Prevention Council of Lower Cape Cod.

There is a live, anonymous survey available that all youth are encouraged to complete. A digital version of the survey can be found here. The printable survey can be found here, or on the Facebook page of the Homeless Prevention Council of Lower Cape Cod.

Completed, printed surveys can be mailed to: Homeless Prevention Council, Attn: Hadley Luddy, 14 Old Tote Road, PO Box 828, Orleans, MA 02653.