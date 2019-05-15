Court Report: May 6-13

May 6, 2019

Steven Coe, Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/19/91, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Renee E. Habekost, Edgartown; DOB 3/17/68, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued to pretrial conference.

Alexandre S. Silva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/12/80, no inspection sticker, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

James C. Valente, Port Jefferson, N.Y.; DOB 1/20/63, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, a second charge of assault and battery on a police officer: continued to pretrial conference.

May 9, 2019

Anthony M. Cardoza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/18/90, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.

Kevin J. MacDevette, West Tisbury; DOB 5/24/85, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed (Valor Act).

Stephen W. Moore, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/27/59, possession of class B drug (methadone): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth in light of plea in the following charge; distributing class D drug (marijuana): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth in light of plea in the following charge.

Stephen W. Moore, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/27/59, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault and battery; dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; threat to commit a crime: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault and battery on a police officer: guilty — 12 months in the house of correction, six month to serve with the balance suspended until May 6, 2020. Must undergo substance abuse evaluation and treat as necessary; a second charge of assault and battery on a police officer: guilty — 12 months in the house of correction, six month to serve with the balance suspended until May 6, 2020. Must undergo substance abuse evaluation and treat as necessary and concurrent with previous charge; disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Priscilla J. Warren, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/10/52, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate.

Robert C. Williams, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/19/60, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate; assault and battery on a person over 60 and/or disabled: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate.

May 10, 2019

Patricia C.D. Oliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/1/98, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Lillian Da Silveira, Edgartown; DOB 1/5/63, OUI-liquor or .08%, third offense: guilty — five months in the house of correction committed, with 47 days credit; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty — five months in the house of correction committed and concurrent with count 1; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Lillian Da Silveira, Edgartown; DOB 1/5/63, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and lack of witness participation; breaking and entering for misdemeanor: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and lack of witness participation; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and lack of witness participation; trespassing with motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and lack of witness participation; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and lack of witness participation.

Kelvy Wender Viana Da Silveira, Las Vegas, Nev.; DOB 9/5/99, possession of liquor by person under 21: to be dismissed upon payment of $50 court cost; failure to stop/yield: not responsible.

May 13, 2019

Spencer A. Delangavant-Sahr, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/7/94, distributing class A drug (heroin): dismissed due to lack of prosecution: conspiracy to violate drug law: dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Paulo Henrique Kinaki, West Tisbury; DOB 6/27/97, assault and battery on a family/household member: guilty — six months in the house of correction suspended, probation for 18 months, must pay $1,308 restitution and $50 VW; strangulation or suffocation: guilty, filed.

Dalibor Petrovic, Edgartown; DOB 10/23/87, trespassing: to be dismissed upon the completion of four hours of community service; disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon the completion of four hours of community service.