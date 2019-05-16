MVRHS girls lax rolls on, tops Cape Cod Academy, 11-7

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls varsity lacrosse team dispatched the Cape Cod Academy (CCA) Seahawks 11-7 on Wednesday at Osterville.

The Vineyarders, who have clinched a state tournament berth, are 14-1 with three games remaining in the regular season schedule. A balanced first-half outburst resulted in 11 goals by six Vineyarders led by Louise McDonald with four goals, Addy Hayman with three goals and five assists, and Alexis Condon with a goal and two assists. Sophie Combra and Abby Marchand each added a goal and an assist and Sklya Harthcock had a goal.

Lila Mikos, a freshman find, turned away 10 Seahawk shots in the win. “Lila has been fabulous all year, She’s a coachable kid with a strong work ethic and a desire to do well for her teammates,” assistant coach Bob Hayman reported after the game.

“CCA is a young team, their most experienced player is a sophomore, I think. We worked on offensive sets, passing and moving the ball, in the second half,” he said. Both the MVRHS boys and girls lax squads have successfully emphasized a balanced attack this season. In the girls case, for example, senior Addy Hayman, a go-to scorer and a 100-goal plus scorer in 2018, will score significantly fewer goals this season but broke the 200-assist MVRHS career mark on Wednesday.

The Vineyarders welcome Falmouth High to Dan Mccarthy Field in Oak Bluffs on Monday at 3 pm.