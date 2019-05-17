James Bishop appointed as newest O.B. officer

James Bishop was officially sworn in as a full-time officer at a small ceremony Wednesday at the Oak Bluffs Police Station.

Bishop is a homegrown Islander born and raised in Edgartown. He graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in June 2007. He went on to earn a bachelors of science degree in environmental protection and marine safety from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

Between semesters at college, Bishop worked summers as a traffic officer with the Edgartown Police Department where he was eventually appointed as a special police officer in 2016. In 2017, he joined the Oak Bluffs police department where he has worked as a special police officer until his full-time appointment.

At the swearing in ceremony, Bishop was joined by his brother Edgartown officer William Bishop and his mother, Donna, who pinned on his new badge.