Developing: Fire damages West Tisbury home

By
Rich Saltzberg
-
0
This home on Old County Road in West Tisbury was heavily damaged in a Saturday morning fire. – Rich Saltzberg

Fire departments from Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, Tisbury, and West Tisbury responded to a house fire on Old County Road at Hopps Farm Road, this morning at about 9 am.

The home was heavily damaged in the fire, but no one was injured. West Tisbury fire chief Manuel Estrella III said the fire appears to have started on a porch, possibly from a heat lamp that was being used on turkey eggs.

Island fire departments were able to control the fire quickly.

The Times will report more details as they become available.

