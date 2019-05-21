Breaking: O.B. selectmen vote to remove plaques

The Oak Bluffs board of selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday to remove two controversial plaques from a Civil War monument. The town will donate them to the Martha’s Vineyard Museum.

The vote came after a two hour public forum and months of contentious debate — both in public meetings, in Letters to the Editor, and on social media.

The monument was built by Charles Strahan, a former Confederate soldier who moved to the Vineyard after the the war to launch a newspaper. He used the subscription fees from the newspaper to pay for the monument, which he hoped would provide healing.

In March, the NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard requested that the plaques be removed.

This is a developing story.