Court officer quits amid sick time squabble

Gomes forced to resign from Dukes County courthouse to care for ailing son.

Carla Damian-Gomes recently left her 10-year position as a court officer at the Dukes County courthouse after being unable to receive sick time to care for her ailing child — a situation that her courthouse colleagues are criticizing as unjust.

Gomes’ 3-year-old son, John Henry, required open-heart surgery, but because Gomes was a per diem employee (a classification unique to Dukes and Nantucket counties), she did not qualify for sick-time benefits.

According to her former colleagues, Gomes would have to be out of work for three weeks in order to be with her son during the surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Skip Tomassian, the president of the Dukes County Bar Association, wrote that Gomes was “the official though unofficial court interpreter for the Brazilian Portuguese.” Tomassian wrote that Gomes helped many people, for whom English is not their native language, through the legal system.

Being the only female court officer, Gomes also advocated for women and gave women “the courage to speak through her,” Tomassian wrote.

While Gomes worked a 37.5-hour work week, Tomassian wrote that “similarly situated employees need only put in a minimum of 35” to be eligible for benefits.

“Carla leaves to attend to her son and has found two other jobs. Hard working moms do that,” Tomassian wrote.

Dukes County Bar Association and local court members stepped in to support Gomes after the “breach opened by the failure of the Trial Court to do the right thing,” he wrote.

At the end of the statement, Tomassion wrote “shame on the trial court.”

Court employees work for the state, even though it’s a county courthouse.

Human resources manager of labor relations & investigations at Massachusetts Trial Court, Christine Hegarty, could not be immediately reached for comment.

In a statement Edgartown District Court clerk magistrate Liza Williamson described Gomes as “an integral part of our team. In addition to her professionalism, her willingness and ability to foster communication with our Portuguese speaking community helped further our mission, which is access to justice for our community as a whole.”

The Times attempted to reach Gomes through Juliana Germani, a Times columnist who has written about her in the past. Gomes declined a request to be interviewed at this time.

In a 2017 story written by Germani, Gomes said she became a court officer because she “wanted to feel less powerless” and had always wanted to be a police officer because of the way things were in her home country of Brazil.